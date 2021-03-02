Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale dies of COVID-19

Hale, 71, was elected as president from 1995 to 1998 and later served in the Arizona State House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

PHOENIX — Albert Hale, the second president of the Navajo Nation and longtime tribal leader, has died from COVID-19, state Democrat and Republican leaders said Tuesday.

Hale, 71, was elected as president from 1995 to 1998 and later served in the Arizona State House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

“[Hale] is remembered for his service and dedication to the Navajo People, which continued beyond the borders of the Nation when he was called to represent our district in the Arizona Legislature,” Tribal Council Speaker Seth Damon said. “We recognize his positive contributions to the development of numerous initiatives that have advanced the causes of Navajo People both at home and abroad.”

Gov. Doug Ducey announced that flags at state buildings would be lowered to half-staff to honor Hale.

“Hale proudly represented the Navajo Nation and state of Arizona for many years, and we are grateful for his dedication to serving others and contributions to our state,” Ducey said.

Hale was born in Ganado and was raised in Klagetoh.

