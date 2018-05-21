PHOENIX - The Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas is prompting many, including students in the Valley, to demand change.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Arizona Capitol Monday night to honor the 10 lives lost in Texas last week. Activists are also spending the evening urging Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to address gun violence in Arizona.

PREVIOUSLY: Arizona House Democrats request special session to address school gun violence

Gov. Ducey tweeted, "Praying for the community at Santa Fe High School in Texas.'

He also said flags at all state buildings would be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.

March for Our Lives Arizona organizers say they stand with the victims and families from the Texas school mass shooting. Activists say they're disturbed that students were gunned down again in what should be a safe place to learn.

Activists say they want to see Arizonans take action and stop a similar shooting from happening locally. They also want Gov. Ducey to meet with students and listen to the dangerous realities they face in the classroom every day.

March for Our Lives Arizona says they're also donating all of the money raised to the victims, from a debut screening of the film "And Then I Go," which will air next week. There's also a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the victims.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Arizona Capitol.

