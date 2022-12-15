'I think I've left Arizona better than I found it': 5 takeaways from Gov. Ducey's interview with 12News

Gov. Doug Ducey sat down with 12News to look back at his eight years in office.

PHOENIX — As his last term in office winds down to an end, Gov. Doug Ducey sat down with 12News' Tram Mai this week for a one-on-one interview.

Ducey was first elected in 2014 after serving a term as the state treasurer. The Republican is expected to hand off the governor's office to Democrat Katie Hobbs next month and he has not yet disclosed his future ambitions.

Here are five highlights from the conversation:

'Left Arizona better than I found it'

The governor told 12News some of his proudest achievements have been strengthening the state's economy, expanding school choice, and investing in education.

"I think I've left Arizona better than I found it," Ducey said.

Arizona's unemployment rate is more than two percentage points lower than when Ducey first took office.

"...I think have improved the state and allowed people to really climb the economic ladder and live their version of the American dream," Ducey added.

The governor condemned the Biden Administration for its management of migration across the U.S.-Mexico border. Ducey memorably ordered the placement of shipping containers along the border earlier this year, a decision that's since sparked legal action from the federal government.

But Ducey said Arizona has had to step up and do the federal government's job to secure the border.

"Now it's wide open, and it's unprotected," Ducey said. "So I've made a commitment to the people of Arizona and I'm required under law to protect our citizens."

Calling a special session?

Time is running out for Ducey to call one last special session at the Legislature to potentially lift a spending cap for public schools.

Republican lawmaker Michelle Udall said earlier this month enough lawmakers were willing to support a special session to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit.

But the governor said this week he was doubtful enough lawmakers would commit to the effort.

"They have not been able to deliver us the votes at this time. So it's on the Legislature," Ducey said on lifting the education spending cap. "And I've got to have 16 votes in the Senate and 31 in the House to get it done."

Future of the Republican Party

As Arizona's top Republican, Ducey has navigated the changing dynamics of his party under the Trump Administration.

He famously got ridiculed in 2020 for silencing a call from Trump as Ducey certified the election results that declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona.

Ducey's party notably lost three out of the top five executive offices in the 2022 election, as well as a U.S. Senate seat.

The governor told 12News he thinks Republicans should "look forward" and not dwell on the losses of the past.

"Elections are about the future. They're not about the past. They're not about complaining. I don't think Republicans should be victims," Ducey said.

Multiple Arizona Republicans have filed lawsuits in court challenging the results of the 2022 election.

"As a governor, I think you ought to run trying to be governor for all the people. That's what I've done. And you saw the results in our campaigns," Ducey said.

Unfinished business

If Ducey had been allotted more time as governor, he said he may have tried addressing the state's housing issues.

"But we do need more housing in Arizona. There are some issues we're facing," the governor said.

A lack of available housing mixed with increasing demand has caused Arizona's prices to escalate in recent years.

"And the value in our home prices is a positive, but it's also a double-edged sword; it displaces some people, it makes it harder for young people to buy a home..." Ducey added.

The Arizona Legislature formed a special committee earlier this year to find solutions for fixing the state's housing crisis.

Should Trump run again?

When asked whether Donald Trump should seek his party's nomination for president in 2024, Ducey said the following:

"Well, that's, that's up to him. It's a free country. But I am someone who wants to turn the page on 2020 and to have a nominee who can win nationally and move forward for what's next for the United States and the Republican Party."

As for himself, Ducey said he's "open-minded" about his future.

"I'm going to take some time and probably listen a lot," he said.

Up to Speed