5 takeaways from Gov. Hobbs' first State of the State address

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State address Monday before a Republican-controlled Legislature, where she challenged the state's lawmakers to find "innovative solutions" rather than engage in the "same old partisan fights."

Following many of the same themes expressed during last week's inaugural address, the governor told lawmakers her "door will always be open" for those looking to find bipartisan solutions to solve Arizona's problems.

With Republicans holding a slim majority over the Legislature, lawmakers may have to make compromises knowing that a Democrat has the power to veto their bills.

Here's five major promises the governor made during Monday's speech:

1. Protecting groundwater supplies

Hobbs said her administration will sign an executive order that launches a council focusing on modernizing and expanding Arizona's Groundwater Management Act.

The governor mentioned the Saudi-owned company that's been utilizing La Paz County groundwater to grow alfalfa that feeds livestock in another country.

"We all know that’s not right," Hobbs said Monday. "Our groundwater should be used to support Arizonans, not foreign business interests.

2. Launching task force on teacher retention

Hobbs said she will always "stand up" for Arizona's teachers and vowed to address issues that have been prompting many educators to leave the classroom.

"Teachers are creating the workforce and leaders of tomorrow, and it’s time we started treating them with the respect they deserve," the governor said.

Hobbs said she would launch a retention task force focusing on finding solutions for improving class sizes, school resources, and working conditions.

3. Allocating education dollars for Dreamers

Voters approved a proposition last November that allows Arizona's public universities to offer in-state tuition to immigrants, known as "Dreamers," who were brought to the state as children.

Now the governor wants to allocate $40 million to create the "Promise for Dreamers" scholarship fund for students enrolling at a state university.

Hobbs said she also wants to expand the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program.

4. Investing in housing

Hobbs acknowledged rising housing costs seen across Arizona over the last couple of years and promised to allocate $150 million to the Housing Trust Fund.

Last year, the state's lawmakers authorized depositing $60 million into the housing fund to address Arizona's housing shortage.

5. Providing reproductive health services

Hobbs said she will use every power as the state's governor to protect reproductive freedoms for all Arizonans.

The governor said her budget will match federal dollars Arizona receives to provide reproductive health services and family planning medication.

"I urge members of the legislature to put bills on my desk that will protect women, support families, and create a future for Arizona where anyone regardless of gender can succeed," she said.

Hobbs additionally promised to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from the state's sales tax.