The 2020 Democratic National Convention: What you need to know

The coronavirus pandemic is going to make the DNC look a little different this year.

PHOENIX — The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, but this year's event is going to look a little different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC will be almost entirely virtual, with guests giving speeches remotely.

You won't find a packed stadium full of supporters and delegates this year, but the events and speeches will still go on. So how can you watch the Democratic National Convention this year?

Here's everything you need to know. We will continue to add updates as information becomes available.

When is it?

The DNC starts Monday, Aug. 17 and concludes Thursday, Aug. 20. Events and speeches will be available for viewing online and on TV from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arizona time each night.

How can I watch it?

There will be special coverage on 12 News each night of the convention from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you aren't near a TV, you can watch online on this 12news.com article, the official livestream or on YouTube.

Who will be speaking?

Along with Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, the speakers for the week will span U.S. politics. For a complete breakdown of the daily speakers, visit our full schedule article online.

What other events are going on?

Besides the speeches, there will also be several music performances during the week. According to Rolling Stone, performers include Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson and more.