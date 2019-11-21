Editor's note: The above video aired before the debate. To watch the full discussion after the debate, watch the video below.

The fifth showdown among the Democratic presidential hopefuls took place in Atlanta Wednesday night.

Ten candidates were on the stage this time, and for those lagging in the polls – and in fundraising – this may have been their last hope.

Arizona is going to be a focus for the 2020 presidential election. NBC named Maricopa County one of the five counties that will be key in determining the next president.

That means people like the voters on our 12 News voter panel are going to be vital. We watched the debate with the panel to get their feedback on the candidates.

Watch the full voter panel discussion in the video below.

