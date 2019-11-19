PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer has been placed on administrative leave for alleged theft while working as a security guard for Phoenix charter schools, court documents say.

According to court documents, Salvatore Loiacono collected over $6,000 form a company he worked for as an off-duty security officer at several charter schools in Phoenix.

Loiacono allegedly submitted to The Leona Group, timesheets for 28 days of work between September 6, 2018 and April 10, 2019 that he did not work, according to court documents filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Loiacono told police he didn’t try to steal money from his employer, according to court documents. He blamed it on being distracted and guessing his schedule when he turned in the timesheets.

Police obtained phone records to determine his location and confirmed Loiacono was not at the school for the last 18 days, according to documents.

Loiacono collected $1,332 for 36 hours worked between Aug. 15, 2018 and Nov. 1, 2018. And $4,791.50 for 129.5 hours allegedly worked between Nov. 8, 2018 and April 10, 2019, totaling $6,123.50, documents read.

The Phoenix Police Department released the following statement:

“Officer Salavatore Loiacono was placed on administrative leave and there is an ongoing internal investigation related to this off duty incident."

Loiacono faces one count of theft.