PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix Sunday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers found a man and a woman when they responded to a "suspicious activity" call in an alleyway near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, which they believe was drug-related.

When police arrived, the man and woman ran.

Officers chased the man and shot him during a confrontation. The man was unarmed, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the officer had minor injuries from the incident.

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed it transported the man, who was shot in the torso, to a hospital. Officials say the man was alive but his injuries are life-threatening.

Police have not specified what happened during the confrontation that may have led the officer to shoot the man.

Police said officers have not found the woman.

This is the 58th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

