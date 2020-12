Officers responded to the scene on of I-17 near Loop 303 on Saturday night.

PHOENIX — Two people were killed in a rollover car accident in the southbound lanes of 1-17 near State Route 303 in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Witnesses described seeing the vehicle rolling onto the shoulder, police said.

There were two people in the vehicle and both have died in the accident, police said.

The on-ramp from State Route 303 to southbound I-17 have been closed.