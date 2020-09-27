Pima County deputies investigating fatal crash

A single rollover crash kills one, police say.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash after one occupant was pronounced dead.

On Friday around 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash. A preliminary investigation showed that the driver was headed northwest on Ruby Road, deputies said.

When the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a dirt embankment and went down a steep decline causing the flip, deputies said.

Erin Massey, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second occupant, a 47-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.