Phoenix Police Department introduces new app

Users can file a report, get addresses to precincts, use the crime map and even customize their experience.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has a new app. It aims at making people’s lives easier and safer.

Previously, people in contact with Phoenix police had to peruse multiple sources for answers. Now, there’s a single app for that.

“We made it a one-stop-shop for everything you want to know about the Phoenix Department with a few extras in there that just hopefully will make people’s lives easier,” said Ann Justus, a sergeant with the Phoenix Police Department.

Users can file a report, get addresses to precincts, use the crime map and even customize their experience.

“Something special about this app is users can opt-in to receive urgent notifications," Officer Justus said. "So that in the event of emergencies, we can push out messages that are pertinent to certain neighborhoods.”

In short, police say everything you want to know about the department should be in the app. To get it, just search Phoenix Police Department in your device's app store. And there is more good news.

“The department doesn’t store any data,” Officer Justus said.

Finally, the department hopes the app indirectly helps neighbors learn more about their community and the officers policing it.