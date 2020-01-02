Two people were shot and killed at a Phoenix home on Friday and the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition with a self-inflicted injury.

The Phoenix Police Department said the woman and the man, neither of whom were identified, were found when officers responded to a shots fired call near 24th Street and Broadway Road around 9:45 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted injury and is in critical condition, police said.

A motive has not been determined, police said.

No additional information was released.

