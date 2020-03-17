PHOENIX — A state of emergency was declared in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon amid the coronavirus pandemic stretching across the globe.

Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted she was declaring a state of emergency in Phoenix.

All bars will have to close and restaurants may only offer takeout, delivery or drive thru services beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Gallego included in her tweet that Tucson will be taking similar measures.

A state of emergency allows governments to implement policies and get access to aid to better deal with a crisis.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona rises state and local officials have heeded the recommendations of the CDC to keep people from spreading the virus. Health officials at both federal and state levels are telling people to avoid large gatherings and to limit their interactions with others.

Some states and other cities around the country have already ordered bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in services.

