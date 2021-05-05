Nonverbal Peoria student with autism punched in the face by 69-year-old man while on school bus

Peoria police say the student with autism, who is nonverbal, was punched in the face when he was having an episode. Bus surveillance captured the incident.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria student with autism was punched in the face by a 69-year-old man while on his way to school last Monday on the school bus.

Sammy, 20, is nonverbal and occasionally has episodes.

Peoria police say that the bus driver tried to calm him down. When the bus stopped to pick up another special need’s student, a relative of that child “observed the commotion and tried to help.”

During the interaction, police say that Sammy was hit by a 69-year-old man and sustained minor injuries to the face.

School bus surveillance video captured the incident. The district has not yet released the video to 12 News, but Scott and Corina Alford, Sammy’s parents, say they watched it.

“He was yelling obscenities, he was being offensive, he was being threatening,” said Sammy’s dad. “From the moment he got in the bus it was a negative interaction with my son.”

Scott says that in the video, the man is seen get on and off the bus three times after being asked by the bus driver to do so. He says it was in that third occasion that his son was assaulted.

“When he guy comes towards him, he puts his legs up to prevent that and pushes back on the guy,” Scott said. “That’s when the guy lunged right at him, right in the nose.”

Sammy’s mother says she chose not to watch the video, but since it had audio, she heard the interaction play out.

“Hearing him when he got punched was gut-wrenching,” Corina said. “Because you hear the pain in his voice, he was scared.”

Investigators submitted charges against the 69-year-old man to the county attorney for vulnerable adult abuse, but it has not determined whether he will face charges.

12 News tried to speak with the man on Wednesday, but he refused to answer our questions, only saying, “I’m kind-of busy.”

“It’s really difficult for me not to be frustrated or angry,” said Scott. “But if I choose to be that way, then I’m the one that’s suffering and that man has already taken too much from us, he doesn’t deserve to take more.”

Sammy’s parents say their son is now fearful of taking the bus to school in the mornings and has refused to do so since the incident.

In a video sent to 12 News that was recorded Wednesday morning, Sammy is seen quiet and anxious as a school bus pulls up next to the car his mother and he were on.

Corina said prior to that, Sammy “was happy listening to music, dancing and flatting his hands, then instantly his whole demeanor changed,” she texted along with the video, adding, “You could see raw fear or concern in his eyes.”

The family is now hoping the district will work with them and allow a therapist to ride with Sammy every morning, so he builds trust to ride the bus comfortably again.

Scott and Corina say the bus is no longer stopping to pick up the other student where the incident occurred.

The Peoria school district said they are corresponding with Sammy’s family via email and say an in-person meeting has been conducted.

The family says they have reached out to the district repeatedly and have not heard back. They are also requesting a copy of the bus surveillance.