Peoria police need help locating missing man

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man who is struggling with mental illness.

Kristopher Nay, 27, was last seen on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. He left his residence located in the area of 7200 West Peoria Avenue on foot.

Caretakers said Nay has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and PTSD. Police have been looking for him with no luck and are not sure where he was headed.

Nay is in need of daily medication.