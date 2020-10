Four people injured after a motorcycle accident on Grand Avenue, one seriously, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Grand Avenue in Glendale has been shut down in both directions because of a motorcycle collision with three pedestrians on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 5000 Northwest Grand Avenue near 51st Avenue because a motorcyclist hit pedestrians pushing a disabled vehicle into the roadway, police said.

Three men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was transported with serious injuries.