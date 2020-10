Phoenix officers have responded to a pedestrian struck by a car at South 16th Avenue and West Buckeye Road, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have responded to a collision between a car and a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers located an adult male at the intersection of South 16th Avenue and West Buckeye Road who had been hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Buckeye, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital.