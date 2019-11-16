Multiple people dead including three children after shooting in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO — San Diego homicide investigators are on the scene of a homicide in Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The call came in at shortly before 7 a.m.

Investigators on scene say six people were shot. According to San Diego Police, a three-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were found dead along with a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. An additional 11-year-old boy was found shot and is now undergoing emergency surgery.

San Diego Police say they believe one of the deceased was the shooter.