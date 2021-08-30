Oregon man dies at Grand Canyon after falling 50 feet

An Oregon man died after a fall this weekend while on a river trip in the Grand Canyon.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — An Oregon man died in the Grand Canyon this weekend after falling about 50 feet into the Deer Creek Narrows, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The press release identified the man as 48-year-old David Colburn of Tygh Valley, Oregon.

Colburn was on a hike with members of a river trip through the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said Colburn fell approximately 50 feet into the narrows portion of Deer Creek on Saturday. Members of the trip could not locate him after he fell, according to the press release.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the area late Saturday night, but were unable to find Colburn due to terrain, darkness and safety concerns according to the release.

Colburn's body was found Sunday and transported via helicopter to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

According to the press release, an investigation is being conducted by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office and the National Park Service.

There have been at least seven other people who have died in Grand Canyon National Park this year, according to the park service.

