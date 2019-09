ODESSA, Texas —

Odessa police have released the names of victim's from this weekend's shootings.

DECEASED:

Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa

Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa

Mary Granados, 29, Odessa

Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa

Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood

Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso

Victims of the Permian Basin shooting Mary Granados, 29, of Odessa Rodolfo "Rudy" Arco, 57, of Odessa Raul Garcia, 35, of El Paso Edwin Peregrino, 25, of Odessa Joe Griffith, 40, of Odessa Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, of Brownwood Leilah Hernandez, 15, of Odessa

INJURED

Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa

Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa

Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department

Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio

James Santana, Odessa Police Department

Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa

Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, CA.

Coy Edge, 53, Odessa

Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa

Anderson Davis, 17 months, Odessa

Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, AZ.

Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, TX.

Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, FL.

Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, TX

Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, TX.

Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety

Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood

Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston

Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale

Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa

Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa

Larry Shores, 34, Abilene

Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa

Injured victims in the Permian Basin shooting Anderson Davis, 17 months, Odessa Coy Edge, 53, of Odessa Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety Maria Boado, 27, of Haileah, FL. James Santana, Odessa Police Department Nathan Hernandez, 18, of Odessa Daniel Munoz, 28, of Yuma, AZ.

RELATED: Odessa Woman recounts her survival of gunman attack

RELATED: VERIFY: GoFundMe hoaxes circulating in the aftermath of the Odessa shooting

RELATED: Abbott: Midland-Odessa gunman failed Texas background check