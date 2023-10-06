Report: Nose of plane that crashed in the Superstitions pitched up and down several times before hitting ground

The June 10 crash killed two men in the rugged Superstition Wilderness.

The nose of the plane that crashed in the Superstition Mountains Wilderness in June pitched up and down in the moments before the crash, according to a report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The June 10 crash killed two men, Simon Nurrish, the pilot, and Stuart Gregory, the passenger.

The TB-30 Epsilon, a former French air force training jet, took off from Falcon Field in Mesa as part of a three-ship flight. The flight was heading to practice low-level flight maneuvers over the Hog Canyon area of the Superstition Mountains. The flight was to finish in Payson.

The planes were south along the west of a ridge line at low altitude, the report said. the lead plane and the second plane were close together, flying similar flight path. The third plane was further behind and higher up.

"The pilot of the No. 3 airplane reported that just prior to the accident, he observed the No, 2 airplane at his 11 o' clock position headed towards terrain, and that the nose of the airplane pitched up and down several times, but the trajectory of the airplane did not appear to change."

The plane did not make any radio communications, according to the report.