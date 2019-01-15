MT HOOD, Ore. — Search and rescue teams are on their way to assist a climber who got lost on Mount Hood and called for help Tuesday.

Sky 8 located the hiker around 3:20 p.m. He was seen walking around and waving to the helicopter on KGW's live stream. KGW contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and gave searchers GPS coordinates to help them get to the man as soon as possible.

The climber, described by the sheriff’s office as experienced, is not hurt.

The man told authorities he is dressed for the weather and has some food and water. He does not have shelter, according to Erik Broms with Portland Mountain Rescue.

Broms said he knows the climber and spoke with him on the phone. He believes the climber got lost in a whiteout. Rescuers have asked him to stay put.

It's likely rescuers from Clackamas County and Portland Mountain Rescue will reach the climber after dark. The plan is to have rescuers take a Snowcat to Palmer Glacier, then walk over to the climber.

The climber's identity has not been released.