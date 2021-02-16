Phoenix Suns help replenish critically low blood supply

Yes, the pandemic is to blame again. To help reverse the trend, the Phoenix Suns offered up its arena, a vital move in helping get our blood supply back.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has caused numerous much-needed blood drives to be canceled, and it's left hospitals facing a blood shortage.

To help reverse the trend, the Phoenix Suns offered up its arena, a vital move in helping get our blood supply back. Because, in part, it offers plenty of room to serve a lot of socially distant donors. Unfortunately, such spaces are in limited supply.

Sue Thew of Vitalant said, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve lost over 25,000 blood donations due to school and business closures as well as organizations that don’t have space to socially distance.”

According to Thew, another factor driving down the blood supply: There has been a big push to collect convalescent plasma with Covid-19 antibodies. Unfortunately, it has made more traditional blood donations a bit of an afterthought.

“We still have surgery patients, accident victims, children with blood disorders and cancer patients that all require lifesaving blood transfusions,” she said.