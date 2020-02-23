LAS VEGAS — Ryan Newman has said through a statement that he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman.

Newman wrote that he was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones and that the doctors have been pleased with his progress over the last few days. He said he is looking forward to getting behind the wheel again. However, there’s no timetable for his return to competitive racing.

Newmark said it is Newman's intent to race for the 2020 Cup championship this season, and the driver plans to ask NASCAR for an exemption to qualify for the playoffs once he's medically cleared to return.

