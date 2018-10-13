It’s one of the biggest complaints from airplane passengers - not having enough legroom.

Now, lawmakers have decided enough is enough.

President Donald Trump has signed a new bill that includes the S.E.A.T Act (Seat Egress in Air Travel).

It’ll allow the Federal Aviation Administration to regulate seat distance on airplanes, developing minimum standards between seats in the front and back.

“We’re kind of sick of it. As the consuming Americans, we’ve got to fly. You’ve got us,” Representative Michael Capuano said during a hearing with airline executives on Capitol Hill.

The bill includes other passenger benefits too. It bard the airlines from involuntarily removing passengers who’ve already boarded and banning pets from overhead bins.

The FAA has one year to develop the new seat standards.

