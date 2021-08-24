Winner of the pumpkin spice latte war decided after blind taste-test on Today in AZ

Today in AZ anchors did a blind taste test of the PSLs from Starbucks and Dunkin to decide who has the better drink.

ARIZONA, USA — Temps in Arizona may be topping 110 this week, but the first official sign of fall has arrived in the form of Pumpkin Spiced Lattes.

Dubbed “PSLs” by coffee fanatics, they’re proven to be a gold mine for coffee shops.

Starbucks rolled out its pumpkin line this week, earlier than ever before. The coffee king has sold an estimated 500 million Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in American to date since debuting in 2003.

Not to be outdone, Dunkin’ Donuts is getting in on the pumpkin action with a line of its own rich, pumpkin beverages and treats.

To finally end the Pumpkin Coffee Wars, Today in AZ anchors put the two coffee giants head to head in a blind taste test Tuesday morning.

Starbucks' PSL Stats:

Weighing in at 390 calories for 16 ounces, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte boasts “signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove,” according to the company's website.

Since swimsuit season is behind us, why not enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices? This Starbucks treat will set you back $4.95.

Dunkin's PSL Stats:

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, on the other hand, is priced at a special rate of $3 now through September 14th. It’s also a tad leaner at 340 calories for 16 ounces.

Dunkin’ said its fall offering is a “smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a creamy iced latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.”

The Verdict:

In a blind taste test, side by side, anchors immediately noticed the rich, autumnal orange of what we later learned was the Starbucks Pumpkin.

By comparison, the Dunkin’ Spiced Latte is a much paler, coffee-colored drink.

The vanilla flavor in the Dunkin’ latte is much sweeter and more dominant than the more pumpkin spice-forward Starbucks latte.

Vanessa Ramirez, who luckily doesn’t need coffee to rise and shine, much preferred the spicy Starbucks, while the sugar-sweet Dunkin latte appealed more to Ryan Cody and I.

Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you’re bound to find a pumpkin favorite on store shelves. Everything from Pumpkin Spice Butter to Pumpkin Spice Kit Kats is out there this fall season.

So, while the leaves in Arizona won’t be changing color anytime soon, go ahead and dive into the pumpkin madness because, after all, it’s fall y’all.