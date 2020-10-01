FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman is fighting for her life Thursday night after she was allegedly thrown off the hood of an SUV in Pecan Grove.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the woman clinging to the hood of an SUV before she is slung off and onto the pavement.

Deputies identified the SUV driver as 49-year-old Vaughan Watts. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI. Deputies said it is unclear whether Watts was drunk during the incident but said he was at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said the woman, who lives down the street, was asking Watts, whom deputies said was her friend, for $10. Watts said no, she jumped on the hood and he took off, intentionally throwing her off the SUV, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

