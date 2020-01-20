SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside a venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

We've learned one of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Alejandro "Alex" Robles. Robles was critically injured in the shooting and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night.

KENS 5 reached out to Alex's uncle, Christopher McQuade. He told us that Alex leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

Alex's girlfriend, Brittany, was also said to be injured, but his family says she is expected to be okay.

"Let's pray SAPD catches this evil coward that took away our family and left a 5-year-old son without a daddy," said McQuade.

A second victim was later identified as 20-year-old Robert Jay Martinez III. He died at the scene, police said.

Officers were called to Ventura, a bar in the 1000 block of Avenue B, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club. The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club.

The shooter remains at large as of Monday morning. Sunday, Chief McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.