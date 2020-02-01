PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, “We’re going to protect our families, we’re going to protect our children, and we’re going to protect the industry."

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail but suggested “certain flavors” in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market “for a period of time."

Beginning in May, all e-cigarettes will need to undergo FDA review.

Only those that can demonstrate a benefit for U.S. public health will be permitted to stay on the market.

Recently the FDA changed the minimum age to purchase all tobacco products from 18 to 21. The change includes e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

According to Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids , several states had already passed legislation to increase the tobacco purchase age to 21 including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

As of Dec. 17, 2019, more than 2,500 lung injury illnesses linked to vaping have been reporting in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and two U.S. territories. Some health experts are urging people to stop vaping in the new year.

