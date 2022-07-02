Trudeau defends COVID restrictions amid truck blockades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the country’s COVID-19 restrictions in the face of protesters who kept up the pressure with truck blockades.

TORONTO, ON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the country’s COVID-19 restrictions in the face of protesters who kept up the pressure with truck blockades Wednesday in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit.

A growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their restrictions but Trudeau defended the measures the federal government is responsible for.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island announced plans this week to lift some or all COVID-19 restrictions soon, with Alberta removing its vaccine passport for places like restaurants immediately and masks at the end of the month.

