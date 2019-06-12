Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was driving 102 mph and had a blood alcohol content three times the legal driving limit when she caused a three-vehicle crash in New Mexico, killing herself and a 16-year-old girl, authorities said.

Toxicology reports show 30-year-old Harris had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit for driving, according to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic, where she crashed head-on into an SUV driven by Maria Elena Cruz, a Taos High School student.

The responding emergency crew included the teen's father, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department.

Harris was in Taos to perform at an annual music festival when she caused the Sept. 4 crash.

The teenager was driving home from work at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined Harris was driving 102 mph at the time of the initial collision and her vehicle was traveling 95 mph when it struck Cruz's SUV, authorities said.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the latest investigative findings support "what we suspected at the time of our initial investigation" that "alcohol consumption was suspected and speeding was a factor."

