Approximately 331 flights with Southwest Airlines were cancelled at Phoenix Sky Harbor as of Sunday morning, according to the airline's website.

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines customers at Houston airports and across the country are experiencing a large number of cancellations this weekend.

The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.

Customers who were affected by cancelations were asked to rebook their flights by visiting Southwest's website.

Houston Airports reported at least 136 Southwest flights were canceled at Hobby Airport over the weekend, including 86 flights on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

Southwest had five cancelations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday.

You can track cancellations on arrivals and departures from Hobby Airport on the Fly2Houston.com website. Here's where you can track delays on arrivals and departures from Bush.

The nationwide cancellations came as the airline announced Monday that the company will now require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 8.

It's unclear whether this is related to the high volume of cancellations across the country.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), Southwest pilots’ labor union, said in a press release that they are aware of the issues Southwest is experiencing.

"SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions," the press release said.

Southwest Airlines is the only airline experiencing a high volume of cancelations.