National

Trucker's 110-year sentence draws outcry, clemency calls

Truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause and more than 4.5 million people have signed an online petition asking for a commutation.

DENVER — The family of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure accident that left four people dead has held a rally in Denver Wednesday to plead for clemency. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Truck driver charged with 40 counts in fiery Colorado crash that killed 4 people

Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos say the sentence is deeply unjust.

The judge has said mandatory-minimum sentencing laws forced him to impose the long prison term after the convictions on vehicular homicide and other charges. 

Gov. Jared Polis says he is reviewing a clemency application.

