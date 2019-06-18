Boeing may change the branding of the 737 MAX jetliner after two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

The aerospace giant told Bloomberg on Monday it was open to dropping the MAX branding based on consumer and airline responses.

“I’d say we’re being open-minded to all the input we get,” Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told Bloomberg at the Paris Air Show. “We’re committed to doing what we need to do to restore it. If that means changing the brand to restore it, then we’ll address that. If it doesn’t, we’ll address whatever is a high priority.”

However, Boeing later told Bloomberg in a statement that it has no immediate plans to change the name of the 737 MAX.

This isn’t the first time the idea of rebranding the 737 MAX has been floated. Back in April President Donald Trump tweeted some unsolicited advice at Boeing suggesting they ”FIX” and “REBRAND” the plane before rolling it back out to the public.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)” Trump tweeted.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration grounded MAX planes in March, deliveries of Boeing jets have fallen. Boeing said last week it delivered 30 commercial airliners in May, which is down 56% from last year.

It had already said it would slow monthly 737 MAX production by 19% while it worked on software upgrades to a safety system that’s blamed in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes.

Earlier Monday at the Paris Air Show, Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, publicly apologized for the deaths in the two crashes after CEO Dennis Muilenburg received pushback for his comments, which some saw as inadequate.

