x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

national

Protesters support Massachusetts man after Subway refused to serve him

The manager of the Massachusetts restaurant says the accused worker no longer has a job there.
Credit: WBTS
Protesters at a Subway restaurant in Mendon, Massachusetts.

MENDON, Massachusetts — A man says he was denied service at a Massachusetts Subway restaurant because of the color of his skin. 

Kevin Wheeler said he went to the Subway in Mendon on Friday. While waiting in line for a sandwich, he said a white employee refused to serve him because he's black, telling him, "I don't help your kind."

Wheeler said that employee helped the customer behind him, then took a phone order and continued to ignore him.

On Saturday, Wheeler joined a handful of others outside Subway for a protest and called for change. "People want change," he said. "If we stop because it’s not trendy then we're not doing anything to make the change."

Credit: WBTB
Kevin Wheeler

"It was very tough for me to take in,” Wheeler said. “’My kind?’ I'm just a human, and it was very tough for me to take in."

Wheeler eventually got his sandwich.

And the manager at the restaurant says the worker is now out of a job.

RELATED: Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

RELATED: Georgia Jimmy John's employees fired after making noose out of dough