The manager of the Massachusetts restaurant says the accused worker no longer has a job there.

MENDON, Massachusetts — A man says he was denied service at a Massachusetts Subway restaurant because of the color of his skin.

Kevin Wheeler said he went to the Subway in Mendon on Friday. While waiting in line for a sandwich, he said a white employee refused to serve him because he's black, telling him, "I don't help your kind."

Wheeler said that employee helped the customer behind him, then took a phone order and continued to ignore him.

On Saturday, Wheeler joined a handful of others outside Subway for a protest and called for change. "People want change," he said. "If we stop because it’s not trendy then we're not doing anything to make the change."

"It was very tough for me to take in,” Wheeler said. “’My kind?’ I'm just a human, and it was very tough for me to take in."

Wheeler eventually got his sandwich.