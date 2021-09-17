Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

Law enforcement says they'll be prepared to manage a Saturday rally outside the U.S. Capitol for the "political prisoners" involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting protesters now in jail on charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol police, criticized as unprepared in January, is taking no chances, arguing that over-preparing this time is far preferable. Some 60 or so people are behind bars, awaiting trial or sentencing, out of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot.