Phoenix engineer discusses city's policies after Florida building collapse

PHOENIX — Rescuers are still sifting through the rubble of a collapsed condo complex in Surfside, Florida.

Dozens are missing and feared dead and those that may have survived the collapse are running out of time.

People across the nation watching the disaster unfold in South Florida are naturally wondering if their own buildings are safe. In the City of Phoenix, the Planning and Development Department is responsible for making sure that’s the case.

John-Jozef Proczka is a Structural Plans Engineer with the City of Phoenix, and he says large building collapses like what happened in Miami-Dade County are incredibly rare anywhere in the United States.

“I would not be at all concerned about it,” Proczka said. “A building collapse could happen anywhere, anytime, but, with that scary sentence I just said, it’s extremely unlikely.”

The city employs dozens of engineers in a department of hundreds to stay on top of new construction and make sure that it is done right. Planning and Development review the plans before construction begins, inspects construction as it is happening, and approves a building for occupancy once construction is finished.

“I think we are an important extra step in there to take a look and see if anything looks fishy or wrong and ask questions when they need to be asked,” Proczka said.

The city updates its building codes every six years, but old buildings are only held to the standards that were current when they were built. The city does not re-inspect old buildings unless a permit is requested to make a change.

“I do not know if other city departments perform any inspections of existing buildings, other than the fire department for active fire protection systems, without their first being a complaint,” Proczka said.

The building in Surfside was 40 years old and was due for an inspection at the time of the collapse.

The 40-year inspection is a requirement in Miami-Dade County. Proczka says building codes differ from state to state and even town to town within states.

No such 40-year requirement exists in the City of Phoenix.

