x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles

The tests over the weekend would be the country's first known testing activity in months.
Credit: AP
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. 11 -12, 2021 in an undisclosed location of North Korea. North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months that underscored how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles. 

The tests over the weekend would be the country's first known testing activity in months and would underscore how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

 The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 kilometers away on Saturday and Sunday. 

The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might.

RELATED: North Korea barred from competing at 2022 Winter Olympics

RELATED: North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows readiness for dialogue or confrontation with US