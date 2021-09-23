New Mexico man drives off with his 4 children after dispute, car found abandoned

Authorities say they were taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai, after police responded to a domestic incident and Peshlakai threatened to harm the children.

NEW MEXICO, USA — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children in New Mexico.

Authorities say the children -- ages 2, 5, 7, and 10 -- allegedly were taken by their father after Navajo police responded to a domestic incident Thursday in Tsayatoh.

Police say the man drove off with the children in a vehicle that was later found abandoned and the five were believed to be traveling by foot.

Tsayatoh is located in a rural area of the Navajo Nation about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Gallup, N.M.