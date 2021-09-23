New Mexico man drives off with his 4 children after dispute, car found abandoned

NEW MEXICO, USA — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children in New Mexico.
Authorities say the children -- ages 2, 5, 7, and 10 -- allegedly were taken by their father after Navajo police responded to a domestic incident Thursday in Tsayatoh.
Police say the man drove off with the children in a vehicle that was later found abandoned and the five were believed to be traveling by foot.
Tsayatoh is located in a rural area of the Navajo Nation about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Gallup, N.M.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112.
