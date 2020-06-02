PHOENIX — A new nationwide ban is now in effect for many flavored e-cigarette products. The FDA is taking action amid concerns they were being used to target teenagers.

The federal ban means the flavors that are more enticing to kids and teens, like mint and fruit varieties, are supposed to be off shelves as of Thursday.

12 News went into a local convenience store early Thursday morning and was told they received notice and took the banned varieties down. Menthol and tobacco flavors will remain legal.

RELATED: Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors

The nationwide ban is an effort by the FDA to cut down on the vaping epidemic across the U.S. The flavored e-cigs have become popular with teens and NBC News reports that nearly 30 percent of high school students last fall said they were vaping.

There is a loophole in the new FDA rule however, and that is disposable e-cigarettes are still legal. Some flavors that could be found on store shelves in that form are strawberry, mango and others.

In Arizona, the Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit last month against two major vaping companies. The lawsuit alleges Juul and Eonsmoke purposefully marketed their products to minors, and they misrepresented how much nicotine is in their products. It also claims that they violated the Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act.

Now that the national ban is in effect, after Thursday, companies that make any vape products will have to meet a May 12 deadline to apply to the FDA to keep selling their products.

RELATED: Arizona students take an anti-vaping campaign to the State Capitol