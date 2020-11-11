Here are the mental health services available to veterans in Arizona

Learn about the resources available to veterans while celebrating their courage and sacrifices on this Veterans Day.

ARIZONA, USA — The suicide rate of veterans in Arizona is significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate and the national suicide rate in general.

Arizona veterans have a suicide rate of 44.9 compared to the National Veteran Suicide Rate of 31.0 and the National Suicide Rate of 18.1, according to the most recent Veteran Suicide Data Sheet from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affais. Statewide, veterans are more likely to die by suicide than non-veterans.

Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 every year in order to honor the courage and commitment of the military veterans of the United States. But, during this time of celebration, it is important to remember that many of our veterans across Arizona and the nation came back with wounds, some harder to see than others.

Below is a list of mental health resources designed specifically for veterans across Arizona. It is not a complete list. If you happen to have any other resources that should have a place on this list, feel free to email them to connect@12news.com with the subject line "Veteran Resources."

If you're in a crisis:

If you are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call one of the following crisis lines.

Veteran-specific crisis hotlines:

Reservation Resources:

Navajo Nation:

800-259-3449

Pascua Yaqui Tribe:

520-883-5020

White Mountain Apache Tribe:

877-336-4811

Arizona county-specific suicide and crisis hotlines:

Maricopa County:

602-222-9444 or 1-800-631-1314

Gila River and Ak-Chin Indian Communities:

1-800-259-3449

Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community:

1-855-331-6432

Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai:

1-877-756-4090

Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pim, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma:

1-866-495-6735

National 24-hour crisis hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

1-800-273-TALK (8255)



How to recognize when a veteran you know needs help:

The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services offers a list of warning signs to look out for in order to recognize when a veteran or civilian you know is mentally unwell or is at risk for suicide.

Veteran specific risks:

Frequent deployments

Deployments to hostile environments

Exposure to extreme stress

Physical/sexual assault while in the service (not limited to women)

Length of deployments

Service related injury

General risks:

Talking about wanting to hurt or kill oneself

Trying to get pills, guns, or other means to harm oneself

Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide

Feeling hopeless

Experiencing rage, uncontrolled anger or seeking revenge

Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities

Feeling trapped, like there's no way out

Saying or feeling there's no reason for living

Abusing drugs or alcohol

Withdrawing from friends or family

Having dramatic changes in mood

Sleeping too much or too little

Giving away possessions

In-person care options for veterans:

The Veterans Health Administration, and the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs at large, provide suicide prevention coordinators and multiple other resources at medical centers and community-based clinics across Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services.

The following is a list of mental health resources from the department that you can contact for help and/or treatment:

US Department of Veterans’ Affairs Suicide Prevention Points of Contact:

Resources by community:

