"Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesman.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews have been battling a fire for several hours on board a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. At least 18 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the three-alarm fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to officials and the Associated Press.

Just before 11 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion on the ship which has not been confirmed by Navy authorities.

"Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesman.

The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

Local, base and shipboard firefighters were battling the fire, including water boats, authorities said.

Officials didn't immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked. The cause is under investigation.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board when the fire started, according to the AP.

~200 sailors evacuated from three-alarm fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, at least 11 sailors taken to hospital. All are accounted for. Waiting for update from Navy and SDFD, watch LIVE:https://t.co/uOvFkr6rkP — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) July 12, 2020

SDFD were assisting in battling the fire in a unified command with Federal Fire. The local fire agency was requested to assist in the location of 3455 Senn Street around 9 a.m., according to the department. Just after noon SDFD personnel were instructed to leave the pier.

SDFD personnel were instructed to exit the pier. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/vxLFBXHmrs — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

No firefighters were reportedly injured and all had been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m.

A Navy spokesperson issued the following statement just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday:

"At approximately 8:30 on July 12, a fire was called away aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Approximately 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approximately 1000. Eighteen Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to the fire."

PHOTOS: Fire crews responded to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, July 12, 2020 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

The keel for the Bonhomme Richard was laid down in 1995 and she was delivered to the Navy in 1998.

The explosion can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020