NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a military service member assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission has died in southern Arizona.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado said in a statement that the military service member was found dead Saturday near Nogales.

They say the incident is under investigation, but foul play isn't suspected.

The name and age of the military service member who died hasn't been released.

President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.