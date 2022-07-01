Luke AFB's F-35 jets grounded over faulty ejection seats

The Air Force order was given after an inspection found a faulty component in the seats that could threaten pilot safety, according to Breaking Defense Magazine.

A fighter jet fleet known for training at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base has been grounded due to concerns over ejection seat safety, according to Breaking Defense magazine.

The base's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet was grounded by Air Force order after an inspection found a faulty component in the ejector seats, the magazine said. The component threatened a pilot's ability to safely eject from the aircraft during an emergency.

“Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley told Breaking Defense. "Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations.”

The F-35, created by arms and defense company Lockheed Martin, is touted as "the most advanced fighter jet in the world" on its website.

The Arizona base has previously said they have four F-35 fighter squadrons that train there.

