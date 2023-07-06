Hiring America's Best Career Fair targets local veterans

Veterans spent the day Wednesday networking with potential employers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Veteran Affairs Regional Office hosted the Hiring America’s Best Career Fair on Wednesday. It was one of four sights around the county hosting the job fair for veterans.

“There were multiple employers offering positions I might be qualified for, and I’m interested in,” said Laurentin Walker, who served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. “Public health is one of them. Working in the VA healthcare system would be ideal.”

Veterans networked with 24 potential employers.

“A lot of local government agencies. We have some private agencies. We even have out-of-state folks here,” said Walter Strong, the Veterans Readiness & Employment officer with the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Thomas Beech served four years in the Army and recently graduated from college with a finance degree.

“I handed off my resumes even if they didn’t want them. You got to get your name out there and that’s how you get your foot in the door,” said Thomas Beech. “A lot of companies are very open to hiring veterans and want to hire veterans. Which is a great thing for us.”

Not only did the veterans serve our country – they know the value of hard work.

“Always on time. Prepared for anything. Works well under stressful situations and guidelines,” said Beech.

Plus, they have a lot of the necessary training already according to Strong.

“Veterans have great skill sets they’ve learned from their military service. So, they’re great employees ready to go. Ready to plug and play,” said Strong.

