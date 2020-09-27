Arizonans celebrate military families on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day

The holiday was created to honor every lost Soldier, Sailor, Air Force member, Marine, and Coast Guard member, and to respect the strength of military families.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona public officials are honoring the strength of military mothers and families today on National Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.

The holiday, which takes place on the last Sunday of September each year, is dedicated to honoring those in the military who have died and the mothers who have to grieve their loss.

"On this Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we solemnly honor the memory of every lost Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, and Coast Guardsman, and we humbly grieve with their families who persevere with remarkable courage, strength, and grace," the White House stated in a presidential memoranda on Friday.

Proclamation on Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, 2020 | The White House The brave men and women of our Armed Forces represent the very best of our great Nation, matched only by the families who walk beside them in their service.

Public officials took part in the holiday by sharing their condolences with families who have had to mourn lost military members, including Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

"Today, we pay special tribute to all of the men and women who have served in every branch of the Armed Forces and given their lives for our country, and we honor and recognize their families for the sacrifices they make," President Nez said in a post on Twitter.

"There are countless mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and others who have lost a loved one serving our country, including our Diné warriors."

Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and military families with Navajo Nation Gold Star Families Day proclamation



Link: https://t.co/qcvcdzwqNC pic.twitter.com/Z2YMQ5BHYU — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) September 27, 2020

Arizona Senator Martha McSally also shared her condolences for families who have lost loved ones. Sen. McSally previously served in the United States Air Force, where she achieved the rank of Colonel.

"Today, we honor the incredible strength of the mothers whose sons and daughters gave their lives while serving our country," Sen. McSally said in a Facebook post.