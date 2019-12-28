AURORA, Ill. — An Illinois man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring.

According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll.

Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years.

He says he reached his breaking point after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Zanis says it's not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it. He hopes to pass it on to an area nonprofit.

