Update: 9:05 a.m. (1/10/20)

The 11-month-old who regained a heartbeat after being found unresponsive in a bathtub earlier this week has passed away at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Erica Estep.

Update: 7:46 a.m. (1/10/20)

An arrest warrant is revealing new details about what happened before a Knox County 11-month-old was found unresponsive in a bathtub earlier this week.

The mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on aggravated child abuse charges by Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children's Hospital.

She told investigators she stepped away from the bathtub to smoke a cigarette and listen to music on her phone while her children were in the bathtub in about 4 to 6 inches of water, records show. She said, in the warrant, that she listened to about two songs on her phone.

Leonardo said she filled the tub with four to six inches of water for the children's bath time before stepping away, records show. When she returned, she told investigators the 23-month-old child had turned on the water and the bathtub was filled to the top with the 11-month-old floating on his back, according to authorities.

She grabbed the 11-month-old and took him her bed before calling 911, the warrant said. The operator instructed her on how to perform CPR until Area Medical Rescue arrived and transported the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center, the warrant said.

On the way there, the baby regained a heartbeat. He was later transported to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Update 5:55 p.m. (1/9/20)

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said Thursday that the mother of the 11-month-old child found unresponsive in a bathtub Wednesday night has been arrested on aggravated child abuse charges.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children's Hospital.

The child remains in critical condition at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Original story (1/8/20):

A Knox County 11-month-old who was found unresponsive in a bathtub Wednesday night is in critical condition, according to East Tennesse Children's Hospital spokesperson Erica Estep.

Deputies escorted EMS to Tennova West with the child after they were found unresponsive around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boyd Station Road Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Jeff Bagwell with Knox County Rural Metro said it was a 'tough call' for emergency teams to respond to. When Rural Metro arrived, he said they had to use advanced life support to revive the child before they were rushed to the ER in critical condition. Bagwell said the baby was transported to East Tennessee Children's Hospital overnight.

According to Bagwell, his understanding is two children were in the bathtub with no water. They were left unattended and the three-year-old turned on the water.

Initial reports were that the child was 1-year-old but the father, David Brandon Dillingham, told 10News Thursday that his son, Aiden Leonardo, was 11 months old.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday night the investigation is underway and said it will release more information as it becomes available.

