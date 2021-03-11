x
Judge won’t dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor

William Husel, 46, is facing several criminal charges for allegedly prescribing an excessive amount of painkillers to patients at an Ohio hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge won't dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against a doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients in central Ohio's Mount Carmel Health System. 

That means one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.

 Lawyers for 46-year-old William Husel say he was providing comfort care for dying patients. They argue there was prosecutorial misconduct in how the case was presented to a grand jury for indictment. 

A Franklin County judge ruled Friday that the defense team didn't sufficiently demonstrate that. Husel is scheduled for trial in February.

