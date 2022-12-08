Imprisoned California English teacher also left Russia Thursday

The 46-year-old woman from San Jose, California, moved to Russia four years ago to be an English teacher and was wrongly implicated in a domestic violence dispute.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As news of Brittney Griner’s release from Russia spread Thursday, a second American who was imprisoned in that country was finally able to fly home, 12News has learned.

Sarah Krivanek has been imprisoned in Russia since last December. The 46-year-old woman from San Jose, California, moved to Russia four years ago to be an English teacher and was wrongly implicated in a domestic violence dispute, said Krivanek’s close friend to 12News in September.

Anita Martinez said on Thursday Krivanek was on a plane heading home.

“I’m excited. I’m happy. When I know she’s actually here, I will be relieved,” Martinez said.

Last year Sarah was beaten by a man with whom she was living. Police got involved, according to Martinez.

While awaiting a legal hearing, Krivanek attempted to leave Russia in December on the advice of the U.S. Embassy because of a potential war in Ukraine. Krivanek was detained at the airport and disappeared from friends and family for seven months.

A reporter with People Magazine helped Martinez get in contact with human rights activists who finally tracked her down at a labor prison camp.

“She had no food, no supplies, nothing. It wasn’t until human rights activists found her that we knew where she was. She didn’t even have basic necessities,” said Martinez, speaking to 12News on Thursday.

Krivanek was sentenced to a year and three months in prison but served just under a year. She was released in November and has spent a month in a holding facility for deportees.

Martinez started a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for Krivanek’s plane ticket home. Finally, the U.S. Embassy offered to loan Krivanek money for the flight.

Martinez said she was disappointed by the Embassy’s lack of involvement in Krivanek’s case. An embassy representative never visited Krivanek while she was in prison, Martinez said.

An embassy spokesperson has previously confirmed to 12News of Krivanek’s imprisonment. 12News has reached out to the embassy for comment about Krivanek’s release.

“She’s had highs and lows. I know she’s got a lot of anxiety and depression and PTSD going on,” Martinez said, who recently spoke with Krivanek by phone. “For the most part, it’s still the Sarah that I know. We just got to get her back to health when she gets back.”

